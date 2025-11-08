Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Doubles Down On The Most Important Part Of The Classic Horror Story

The Creature has always had a touch of sympathy, even in Shelley's original text. He's thrust into the world and immediately abandoned by his creator, forced to fend for himself against people who want to kill him. There have been many movie adaptations of the book, or movies that happen to feature the Creature as a character, and in almost every single one, there's at least something sympathetic about him. Sure, he may be a reanimated corpse stitched together from various body parts, but he's not so bad!

That said, while other movies have painted a sympathetic portrait of the character, they also don't shy away from his monstrous nature — nor does Shelley. In the book, and in several film adaptations, the Creature violently murders Victor Frankenstein's young brother and then frames an innocent woman for the crime, leading to that woman's execution, all in the name of getting revenge against Victor. Later, he kills Victor's beloved, Elizabeth. You understand why The Creature is committing these murders, but they're still horrible deeds. And Boris Karloff's famous take on the Creature accidentally drowns a little girl because he doesn't undertand what he's doing.

But del Toro's approach changes things up. In his film, Victor, as played by Oscar Isaac, is a smug jerk who treats his creation like garbage. Del Toro grafts an interesting cycle of abuse onto the narrative, showing us that Victor was abused by his father (Charles Dance) as a child, and Victor then passed that abuse down to his own "son," the Creature.