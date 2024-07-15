Deadpool's Original Co-Star Was Meant To Be The X-Men's Breakout Character

All "Deadpool" movies thus far have teamed Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) up with another Marvel superhero. In the first film, that was the steel-skinned Russian X-Man Piotr Rasputin/Colossus (Stefan Kapičić). "Deadpool" writer Rhett Rheese said the filmmakers settled on Colossus because he was effective as a foil for Deadpool; "very self-serious and goody-two-shoes" unlike the violent and flippant Merc with a Mouth. During the movie, Colossus tries to recruit Deadpool onto the X-Men and gives him an inspirational speech on why he shouldn't execute the author of his pain, Ajax (Ed Skrein) — Wade ignores the speech and Piotr vomits once Ajax's brains exit his skull.

"Deadpool 2" brought back Colossus, but he was now competing as Wade's partner with time-traveling cyborg mutant Cable (Josh Brolin). The upcoming third film, "Deadpool and Wolverine," is bringing in the face of the "X-Men" movie franchise — Logan as played by Hugh Jackman, who helped get the movie off the ground. Kapičić/Colossus is returning in "Deadpool and Wolverine," but I bet with Logan in the picture, his role will be minor. This isn't the first time Wolverine has eclipsed Colossus. It goes back to their earliest days in Marvel Comics.

Chris Claremont (who wrote "X-Men" from 1975 to 1991) explained it during a 2018 interview with SYFY. Speaking about how he guided the characters over his legendary run, Claremont said his predecessor, the late Len Wein, have conceived Colossus as the "core character" of the X-Men's new generation. "He's got the primary colors in his costume, and when he turns into Colossus, he's got this huge, magnificent, gleaming [physique]," Claremont said, describing how Colossus was the most traditional superhero of the "Second Genesis" team.