Before Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney Starred In An Overlooked Psychological Thriller That's Streaming For Free

2019 was a big year for Sydney Sweeney, marking her debut as Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria." That proved to be her breakout role, but it wasn't her only memorable performance of 2019. That same year appeared in "Clementine" as Lana, a mysterious and beguiling figure who enters into a complicated relationship with another woman trying to reckon with a recently-ended love affair. Like Sweeney's character, the movie is hard to pin down. As Variety's Lisa Kennedy noted in her review, you're never quite sure whether this is "a coming-of-age meditation or a psychosexual thriller," a "breakup drama or simmering horror flick," making it a compelling watch throughout. All of which makes it a shame this one got lost in the shuffle — a result of having been overshadowed by Sweeney's "Euphoria" debut and the global pandemic of 2020. Thankfully, "Clementine" is now available to watch for free over on one of the best streaming services available, Tubi.

Sweeney hasn't always had the easiest time outside of "Euphoria." Thanks to the $100 million box office smash hit "Anyone But You" and her lead performance in Paul Feig's excellent, wicked drama "The Housemaid," the actor has managed to remain relevant. But Sweeney's 2025 film "Americana" was ignored at the box office and "Madame Web" speaks for itself.

That said, Sweeney has always subverted expectations and will no doubt continue to see success in the coming years. Heck, she has already overcome perceptions of her as an attractive young actor with little else to offer via excellent performances in a range of projects, many of which simply haven't been given the attention they deserve. "Clementine" is just one example.