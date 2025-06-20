You may or may not know this, but Tubi is an amazing streaming service. Sure, it's ad-supported, meaning you'll get a couple of commercial breaks during viewing, and no one's championing Tubi Originals. But no other streamer has a library as eclectic — mixing classic cinema, foreign films, studio hits, cult genre junk, horror favorites, and more. Where else can you find "The Red Shoes" next to something called "Dinocroc vs. Supergator"?

Tubi is like the niches of every other streaming service rolled into one, and it regularly hosts some of the greatest American and world cinema — for free, aside from the occasional ad break. Keep your Netflixes, HBO Maxes, and Criterion Channels — if I could only have one, I'm keeping Tubi.

Here are the 15 best movies on Tubi right now.