5 Years Ago Today: Marvel Released One Of The Most Polarizing Superhero Movies In History

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For more than a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was as bulletproof as it gets in Hollywood. Even "Thor: The Dark World" became a box office hit while also setting a low bar for the MCU from a critical perspective. But things changed in the 2020s, and that truly became evident five years ago when Marvel Studios released one of the most divisive superhero movies in recent memory, if not ever.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, who was hot off of the Best Picture-winning "Nomadland," "Eternals" was supposed to be the start of something new within the MCU. Not unlike how "Guardians of the Galaxy" opened up the cosmic side of the universe, these characters were meant to be a major part of the Multiverse Saga. Instead, it was a one-and-done experiment that, five years removed, continues to divide fans.

The early buzz for "Eternals" called it a sprawling superhero movie unlike any other or a complicated mess, depending on who you asked. Not much has changed. Some people have come around to it, others still strongly dislike it. What remains true is that the divisive nature of this sweeping superhero epic proved that the bulletproof nature of the MCU had its limits, and clearly changed plans that Marvel Studios had in place.

The movie focuses on a team of ancient aliens that's been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. An unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows and they are forced to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants. It boasts a stellar cast led by Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), and Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo).