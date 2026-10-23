Everything Clayface Tells Us About James Gunn's Gotham City In The DC Universe

This article contains minor spoilers for "Clayface."

The new DC Universe is continuing to unfold and "Clayface" has finally brought us to Batman's stomping grounds, Gotham City. James Gunn's "Superman" showed off Metropolis and "Supergirl" went full-on cosmic. But director James Watkins' take on the classic DC Comics villain is far more grounded, with Tom Rhys Harries starring as Matt Hagen in the DC Studios movie, the man who becomes the titular villain. His adventures in Gotham tell us a lot about the city and its place in the DCU.

The movie chronicles Matt Hagen's rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man, which is tragically cut short when a local crime boss leaves him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self. However, it also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiraling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge.

"Clayface" is a horror movie set in Batman's world, but one that doesn't actually feature Batman. We get to see a more ground-level view of Gotham City from a more average person, as well as the wealthy. Matt starts off as a well-to-do actor, hitting up fancy night clubs and whatnot. Once he's down on his luck, it's back to the slums, offering us a totally different view of the city.

From the Narrows where Matt grew up to the glitz of Downtown Gotham, the Gotham City of the new DCU doesn't feel homogeneous, or some black and white rich or poor big city with a clear dividing line. This version of Gotham City is many things. The "Clayface" trailer revealed Batman's Gotham City for Gunn's DC Universe, the movie delivers on the promise and goes much deeper.