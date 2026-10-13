Clayface Could Be The Box Office Hit DC Needs After Supergirl
The Halloween season doesn't, at first glance, seem like the perfect time to release a big comic book movie, but that's precisely what Warner Bros. and DC Studios are doing. That's because "Clayface" is an R-rated pure body horror movie set in the DC Universe, not your typical superhero movie. And this unexpected genre change-up could be just what DC needs after the major disappointment that was "Supergirl" earlier this year.
Directed by James Watkins ("Speak No Evil"), "Clayface" is currently eyeing an opening in the $20 to $29 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. For most comic book movies, that would be bad news. However, like most horror movies, the budget is much lower for this project, in the $40 million range. That being the case, this would be a great opening for DC's latest. Especially when we consider that overseas interest could be strong, in light of its connections to the larger DC Universe.
The movie focuses on Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) and his rise from Gotham City street kid to Hollywood leading man. His career is tragically cut short when a crime boss leaves him horribly disfigured. In the aftermath, Matt seeks out a cutting edge treatment that returns him to his former self, though it comes with some side effects, leading him on a destructive path of revenge. Naomi Ackie ("Mickey 17"), David Dencik ("Star City"), Max Minghella ("The Handmaid's Tale"), and Eddie Marsan ("Deadpool 2").
"Clayface" will reveal Batman's Gotham City in James Gunn's DC Universe, which is currently unfolding as he and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran continue to build out the slate. While Batman won't appear in the flesh, the fact that the movie centers on one of his notable villains does help boost its profile.
Clayface can provide a template for DC Studios' future
Looking at the early numbers, especially if critical opinion is on this movie's side, it very much looks like "Clayface" could be precisely what DC needs right now. DC is in the midst of one of the biggest box office bad streaks ever, with 13 movies released since 2020 and only a couple of them, namely James Gunn's "Superman" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman," become out-and-out hits. Everything else? Either a disappointment or a straight-up flop. It's been tough sledding.
"Supergirl" flopped at the box office over the summer, taking in a dismal $126 million globally against a reported $170 million budget, while also earning mixed reviews. And even though "Superman" was the biggest comic book movie of 2025 at the box office, it made $618 million worldwide, less than Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" ($670 million) made back in 2013, unadjusted for inflation. So the new DCU has been off to an uneven start.
What "Clayface" can do is provide a potential template for DC Studios to follow going forward. Make smaller budget genre movies based on smaller characters, thereby taking some of the pressure off. This strategy also worked before. 2019's "Joker" was DC's biggest gamble but became a billion dollar box office sensation, working from a $60 million budget. Doing similar things now makes a great deal of sense.
In an era when superhero movies are no longer automatic hits as they were in the 2010s, it makes sense to adjust the strategy and lower the bar. That's precisely what this movie is doing and, based on current projections, it looks like it's going to pay off.
"Clayface" hits theaters on October 23, 2026.