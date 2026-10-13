Clayface Could Be The Box Office Hit DC Needs After Supergirl

The Halloween season doesn't, at first glance, seem like the perfect time to release a big comic book movie, but that's precisely what Warner Bros. and DC Studios are doing. That's because "Clayface" is an R-rated pure body horror movie set in the DC Universe, not your typical superhero movie. And this unexpected genre change-up could be just what DC needs after the major disappointment that was "Supergirl" earlier this year.

Directed by James Watkins ("Speak No Evil"), "Clayface" is currently eyeing an opening in the $20 to $29 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. For most comic book movies, that would be bad news. However, like most horror movies, the budget is much lower for this project, in the $40 million range. That being the case, this would be a great opening for DC's latest. Especially when we consider that overseas interest could be strong, in light of its connections to the larger DC Universe.

The movie focuses on Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) and his rise from Gotham City street kid to Hollywood leading man. His career is tragically cut short when a crime boss leaves him horribly disfigured. In the aftermath, Matt seeks out a cutting edge treatment that returns him to his former self, though it comes with some side effects, leading him on a destructive path of revenge. Naomi Ackie ("Mickey 17"), David Dencik ("Star City"), Max Minghella ("The Handmaid's Tale"), and Eddie Marsan ("Deadpool 2").

"Clayface" will reveal Batman's Gotham City in James Gunn's DC Universe, which is currently unfolding as he and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran continue to build out the slate. While Batman won't appear in the flesh, the fact that the movie centers on one of his notable villains does help boost its profile.