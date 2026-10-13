Crystal Lake Review: A Thrilling Friday The 13th Origin Series
Who is Pamela Voorhees? Ever since the "Friday the 13th" franchise began, that question has been largely relegated to the realm of trivia, a "gotcha" tidbit used, for instance, during the opening sequence of "Scream." The fact that Pamela (played by Betsy Palmer), and not her large adult son Jason, is the killer in the first film still tends to function the way that movie positioned it, as a surprise twist. That's due in large part to how overwhelmingly popular Jason became in her wake, of course. Jason Voorhees became a walking, slashing repository for everything that could go bump in the woods at night. Pamela, on the other hand, was too raw, too defined in her grief-induced madness, too complicated in her dual nature. It seemed the franchise's horror-as-fast-food best interests to leave her be.
In other words, Pamela Voorhees, the original killer of "Friday the 13th," has continually been given short shrift in favor of her son. That all changes (46 years later!) with this month's "Crystal Lake" series. The show ostensibly follows a younger Pamela (played by Linda Cardellini) as she struggles to carry on in the wake of the drowning death of her son, Jason (Callum Vinson). Yet its early 1970s setting isn't merely in service of telling us a prequel story whose ending we already know. Instead, showrunner Brad Caleb Kane and his collaborators have made the most thrillingly inventive "Friday the 13th" entry in years. "Crystal Lake" is both a slasher-flavored character study as well as a look at the historical, political, cultural, and social environment which created her. It's a show that, like its cinematic forebear, is surprisingly rich with variety. The creepy, clever series is absolute proof that "Friday the 13th" isn't just about kills and hockey masks.
Crystal Lake is a goldmine for movie fans and Friday the 13th fans alike
Although Pamela Voorhees is certainly the protagonist of "Crystal Lake," the show is very much an ensemble, which is reflected in its wide range of influences. Of course, Brad Caleb Kane and company have included various homages and Easter eggs to "Friday the 13th" within the series, with at least one popping up almost every episode. These references aren't frivolous, but respectful of the series' lore. For example, I never for a minute expected to be as invested in a younger version of the Officer Dorf character from the first movie as I am here. To be sure, there will be those who cry foul at the show's obvious timeline shifts, especially the fact Jason's drowning has been moved from the late 1950s to the early '70s. Yet a screwy timeline continuity has long been part of the franchise's appeal; "The New Blood," which was released in 1988, generally takes place sometime in the late 1990s, if you follow closely.
As it happens, the time period chosen for "Crystal Lake" is no arbitrary choice, nor is it strictly dictated by canon. Instead, Kane has taken a page out of the incisive way "It: Welcome to Derry" approached integrating a horror icon into real-life American cultural history. "Crystal Lake" takes the Reagan-era themes of "Friday the 13th" and rolls them back to the last days of the sexual revolution, seeing how the permissive free love and self-help fads do a number on Pamela's psyche. As a result, the series doesn't just echo the "Friday" films and other horror, but also contemporary Frank and Eleanor Perry movies, conspiracy thrillers, cop dramas, and the like. In this way, it's a goldmine for movie fans in general.
Crystal Lake is a procedural, slasher, and psychodrama rolled into one
The various cinematic styles and auteurist references within "Crystal Lake" aren't awkwardly imposed on the show. Instead, they feel like a natural extension of the potpourri of genres that the series is doing narratively as well as aesthetically. Of course, the series has a strong connection to the slasher film, and if you were one of the folks worried that "Crystal Lake" would be light on kills, let me reassure you that it is not. While Brad Caleb Kane and his writing staff didn't necessarily give themselves any sort of "one kill per episode" rule, there certainly seems to be at least one grisly, practical effects-fueled bit of gruesomeness each hour of the 8-episode series. While that aspect of "Friday the 13th" is present and accounted for, one element which isn't explored as much is the extended stalking and chase sequences each installment of the film series contains. So, if that's a highlight for you, there may be a letdown there, but it never bothered me.
Why would it, when "Crystal Lake" has so much else going on to engage with? This includes the various procedural subplots driven by William Catlett as Sheriff Levon Brooks, who's hot on the trail of a few bodies that Mrs. Voorhees may or may not be responsible for. This also includes an overarching psychodrama mystery behind Pamela and Jason's origins which pays off in spectacular fashion, so much so that I'd say it puts "Crystal Lake" on par with the best of Noah Hawley's television output. All this plus the storylines featuring Jason's socially awkward preteen friend from camp, Grace (Gwendolyn Sundstrom), the soap opera shenanigans of Crystal Lake citizens, and the series' overall moral ambiguity provides so much to chew on.
Linda Cardellini makes Crystal Lake a must-watch
While there's a lot going on within "Crystal Lake," the show wouldn't work half as well as it does without Linda Cardellini's performance as Pamela. To my earlier point, Mrs. Voorhees is an odd duck within horror history: she's simultaneously very well known while not quite being revered. As such, while she's partially an iconic role, Pamela isn't a person who's been done to death. There's a lot of potential in the part, and it's this which Cardellini seizes upon. Her Pamela isn't the bitterly angry woman Betsy Palmer played, but Cardellini plants various seeds within her performance to make the eventual emergence of that woman a likelihood. At the same time, she makes Pamela just as sympathetic as Jason ever was, perhaps more so. One of the most impressive tightropes the series crosses is keeping Pamela relatable while never fully forgiving her penchant for murder.
Both Cardellini and Brad Caleb Kane seem to understand the value in telling a story about the character which is both the study of a fractured mind as well as the product of a broken society. As opposed to other contemporary horror icons like Freddy Krueger and Chucky who were unrepentant violent monsters, Jason (and Pamela) was always a victim-turned-dark avenger, which the show understands. This extends to a meta commentary about her victimization, too: after all, it was critic Gene Siskel who was so incensed that Palmer, previously known for being a wholesome girl next door type, appeared in "Friday the 13th" that he doxxed the actress' home town (if not her address, as a popular myth goes). "Crystal Lake" and Linda Cardellini have the guts and intelligence to handle all aspects of Pamela Voorhees and her legacy.
Crystal Lake shows that Friday the 13th was always more than the sum of its parts
Ultimately, "Crystal Lake" is a bit of a Rorschach test for "Friday the 13th" aficionados and casual fans in general. For those who believe the franchise should be Jason in a hockey mask hacking up people in the woods ad nauseam, the series will likely grate, if not upset. Yet for those of us who embrace the way Jason went from drowned boy to brutal woodsman to undead killer to body-hopping demon to astronaut and back again, "Crystal Lake" is proof positive that "Friday the 13th" is much more than a one-trick pony.
Does it work divorced from "Friday the 13th" and its legacy? My gut tells me it does, especially given the breadth of subgenres, characters, and plotlines here. In this way, it might very well induct some folks into the franchise, and I think it'll make for a pretty great introduction. For those eager and hungry for more Jason, this series might scratch an itch or two for sure. Yet I'm perfectly content with the way that it finally gives Pamela the spotlight she hasn't received for over 4 decades now. "Crystal Lake" is my favorite horror series of 2026, and if nothing else, I'm delighted that it makes Pamela Voorhees so much more than a trivia question.
/Film Rating: 9 out of 10
"Crystal Lake" is streaming on Peacock on October 15, 2026.