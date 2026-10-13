Crystal Lake Review: A Thrilling Friday The 13th Origin Series

Who is Pamela Voorhees? Ever since the "Friday the 13th" franchise began, that question has been largely relegated to the realm of trivia, a "gotcha" tidbit used, for instance, during the opening sequence of "Scream." The fact that Pamela (played by Betsy Palmer), and not her large adult son Jason, is the killer in the first film still tends to function the way that movie positioned it, as a surprise twist. That's due in large part to how overwhelmingly popular Jason became in her wake, of course. Jason Voorhees became a walking, slashing repository for everything that could go bump in the woods at night. Pamela, on the other hand, was too raw, too defined in her grief-induced madness, too complicated in her dual nature. It seemed the franchise's horror-as-fast-food best interests to leave her be.

In other words, Pamela Voorhees, the original killer of "Friday the 13th," has continually been given short shrift in favor of her son. That all changes (46 years later!) with this month's "Crystal Lake" series. The show ostensibly follows a younger Pamela (played by Linda Cardellini) as she struggles to carry on in the wake of the drowning death of her son, Jason (Callum Vinson). Yet its early 1970s setting isn't merely in service of telling us a prequel story whose ending we already know. Instead, showrunner Brad Caleb Kane and his collaborators have made the most thrillingly inventive "Friday the 13th" entry in years. "Crystal Lake" is both a slasher-flavored character study as well as a look at the historical, political, cultural, and social environment which created her. It's a show that, like its cinematic forebear, is surprisingly rich with variety. The creepy, clever series is absolute proof that "Friday the 13th" isn't just about kills and hockey masks.