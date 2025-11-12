The Absolutely Devastating Way Wes Craven Got Drew Barrymore To Cry In Scream

For horror buffs who grew up with the likes of Jason Vorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and the other slasher killers of the 1980s, Wes Craven's "Scream" was the best thing since sliced cheerleaders at a slumber party in a sorority house. We'd all tired of clownish teenagers making bad decisions like they'd never seen a scary movie before, and the film's trailer summed up its premise perfectly: This time, our knife-fodder characters knew all the tropes and there were certain rules one had to follow to survive. It was a witty and inventive twist on the hackneyed old formula, and the cherry on top was that it starred Drew Barrymore.

Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson had an even bigger surprise waiting for eager gore hounds when "Scream" arrived in December 1996. The film opens with Casey Becker (Barrymore) at home alone and settling down to watch a horror movie with some popcorn when the phone rings. Although she starts out mildly flirtatious with the anonymous caller, she grows increasingly more frantic and terrified when it becomes clear that not only is she being watched, but that her life is in danger unless she can answer trivia on slasher films. Sadly, her movie knowledge isn't quite up to snuff, and she gets brutally stabbed to death by the masked murderer.

Williamson took inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" (which infamously kills off its own star, Janet Leigh, early on), and it remains one of the great attention-grabbing openings in horror cinema. Barrymore is superb in the sequence as well, believably acting like someone in mortal fear. And Craven had an absolutely devastating method of helping her successfully tap into Casey's terror — one that involved reminding her of a horrific true story about a dog being burned alive by their owner.