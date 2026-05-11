One Of The Biggest Slasher Franchises Ever Sets Return For The First Time In 17 Years

Jason Voorhees is a slasher icon, but he's been notably absent for the better part of 20 years. The last time we saw him was when the "Friday the 13th" remake conquered the box office in 2009 — and then he disappeared. Now, though, the beloved horror franchise is making a comeback as Peacock has announced the release date for "Crystal Lake," a prequel streaming series that will be the first meaningful entry in the franchise to come our way in more than 17 years.

According to Variety, "Crystal Lake" will premiere on the Peacock streaming service on Thursday, October 15, just in time for Halloween. The "Friday the 13th" prequel series is headed up by showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, who is coming off "It: Welcome to Derry" and, not for nothing, provided the singing voice of Aladdin for Disney. The new show will star Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me," "Scooby-Doo") as Pamela Voorhees, Jason's mom, who was the killer in the original 1980 slasher classic before Jason took over killing duties in the sequels.

This is a big deal for longtime fans, as it represents the first meaningful project in the franchise since the '09 movie. Last year saw the release of a short film entitled "Sweet Revenge," which starred actor Schuyler White as Jason Voorhees. But that was just a short, and had a hard time living up to years' worth of pent-up demand from horror hounds.

This TV show will undoubtedly have more meat on its bones, but it also still has to shoulder a lot of responsibility. Living up to those lofty expectations is undoubtedly going to be a tall order.