Alien: Earth Proves Noah Hawley Is The Perfect Guy To Fix Another Beloved Franchise

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of "Alien: Earth."

Between advances in visual effects and increasing TV show budgets (itself a bit of a double-edged sword), it's gotten to the point where TV spin-offs of major movie franchises can look just as good as their big screen counterparts. A show like "Andor" has practical sets that look as vast and detailed as those in any "Star Wars" film made in the past 25 years, while "The Rings of Power" has delivered large-scale battles on par with those in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Enter "Alien: Earth," a series with impressive production design, but also one that has torn the /Film newsroom apart. Indeed, depending on who you ask on our staff, they'll either agree with our own Chris Evangelista (who, in his review, called the show "a lifeless slog that's a chore to sit through") or extoll the virtues of Noah Hawley's new take on the 46-year-old "Alien" franchise.

After seven "Alien" movies and a pair of "Alien vs. Predator" crossover films, "Alien: Earth" has finally brought the Xenomorph to our front door via long-form storytelling. The series takes place in 2120, two years before the events of Ridley Scott's original 1979 "Alien" film, and takes place in a world dominated by mega-corporations competing to achieve immortality through synthetic technology. Of course, when a deep-space vessel carrying alien beings crash-lands on Earth, it unleashes absolute hell.

Though some of the lore additions in "Alien: Earth" overcomplicate the franchise, while the show's focus on children whose minds have been trapped in synthetic grown-up bodies may alienate the fans hoping for a more adult-focused story, there are two things Hawley and his creative team have managed to capture from Scott's sci-fi classic. For one, the series looks stunning, with production design that's like something straight out of H.R. Giger's weirdest dreams. The second thing is that "Alien: Earth" retains that film's horror atmosphere and disdain for corporations, which is what makes Hawley a worthy addition to the list of filmmakers to work on the "Alien" property.

It's also exactly why he should take on the "Jurassic Park/World" franchise next.