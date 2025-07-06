Jurassic World Rebirth Betrays The Franchise With One Awful Choice

The "Jurassic" movies have always been about humanity playing god and abusing the natural world and animals. In "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," every soldier and mercenary is brutally killed in a satisfying way, and we as the audience are meant to hate them. Even in the original "Jurassic Park," Bob Peck's game warden, Robert Muldoon, is memorably slaughtered by Velociraptors. Sure, he helped out the main characters and saved Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler, but he is still a hunter and gets taken down by his own would-be prey.

As bad as the previous "Jurassic World" movies could (and do) get, they at least understood this, and every mercenary, hunter, trafficker, and even soldier in those films mauled, devoured, gored, or clawed to death by dinosaurs. The sole exception is Owen Grady (Chris Prat), a former member of the U.S. Navy who, from day one, is shown to be against any use of the animals as weapons or commodities.

"Rebirth," on the other hand, has nothing to say about its cast of mercenaries. As surprised or intimidated as Loomis is when he learns about their pasts, he shares no opinions on the matter. The only time the audience is encouraged to be judgmental is toward Atwater, who actively wants to kill a dino or two just because he can. Koepp even feels the need to give Zora and Duncan tragic backstories in order to make them more sympathetic to the audience, as if having lost people they love makes their previous violent deeds more acceptable.

It's why the ending to the theatrical cut of "Rebirth" feels so disingenuous, because it assumes the audience would feel bad if one of the people who would be the villains in any other "Jurassic" movie died. It's fine to change up the formula after seven films. It's a whole other thing to abandon the core themes and message of the entire franchise to try and get audiences to care about a group of bad guys.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" is currently playing in theaters.