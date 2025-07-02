Jurassic World Rebirth Has A Small But Important Connection To An Original Franchise Character

To be clear, the Alan Grant name-drop in "Rebirth" only functions in the ways detailed above, and is absolutely not there as some sort of tease for a future movie or appearance. It does raise the question whether something with Grant and the other legacy characters in the "Jurassic" franchise might happen down the road, though, especially because "Rebirth" is, refreshingly, a one-shot film; it's happy to be a self-contained "Jurassic" adventure in the tradition of "Jurassic Park III" or even "Jurassic World." In this way, the "Rebirth" part of the title feels a little like a misnomer, for while it's obvious that it has a meta connotation of a restart of the series after its assumed finale in "Dominion," it doesn't really explain what the future might hold for the franchise, if anything.

There are several characters who survive the events of "Rebirth," so it's possible that one or many of them might make a return appearance in a future "Jurassic" movie, yet there are no dangling plotlines or setups that make a return feel necessary. On the flip side, the last time we saw Dr. Grant, he'd rekindled his romance with Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and the couple were about to testify before Congress about the shenanigans surrounding the Biosyn corporation. Might Dr. Grant wish to catch up with Dr. Loomis, his old student, in a manner similar to how Grant visited Ellie in "Jurassic Park III?" Or will the paleontologists find themselves embarking on a new adventure together, perhaps with some new faces joining them? As we understand from Dr. Malcolm's chaos theory, whatever could happen might likely happen, so all we need do is wait and see.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" is in theaters now.