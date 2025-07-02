Jurassic World Rebirth Has A Small But Important Connection To An Original Franchise Character
This article contains minor spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth."
When "Jurassic World Rebirth" was first announced in January of 2024, the news came as a bit of a shock. Setting aside Universal's ambitious plan to get the movie from David Koepp's script to cinemas in just a little over a year's time (a feat which they impressively accomplished, putting to shame the conventional wisdom of blockbuster filmmaking), the announcement came just under two years after the release of the prior entry in the series, 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion." That movie was not just the end of the initial trilogy begun by 2015's "Jurassic World," but purported to be the grand finale to both the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" films, operating in a similar fashion to 2019's "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker." The title "Rebirth" seemed to indicate that this new film may be a soft reboot of the entire franchise, leading fans to speculate on when and where the movie might be taking place. As the director's chair was filled by Gareth Edwards and actors like Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali began to be cast, it indeed looked like "Rebirth" would be carving its own slice out of this world rather than bringing back any plotlines or characters from the previous films.
Yet now that the movie is in theaters, it's been revealed that "Rebirth" does not take place in any sort of rebooted or alternate continuity. Sure, the movie takes place in a new location: a previously unseen island named Ile Saint-Hubert, where the company InGen conducted some genetic dinosaur hybridization experiments. And no legacy characters make any sort of appearance in the film — not Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), or Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), or even Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong). Yet despite this distancing itself from the previous films, the movie makes sure to indicate that it is part of the continuity of the series, making it not a reboot but a brand new adventure within the world of the franchise. To this end, there's a moment where an original franchise character's name is dropped, making a direct connection between "Rebirth" and the original films, as well as opening the door for some potential crossover in the future.
Dr. Henry Loomis knows Dr. Alan Grant
In "Jurassic World Rebirth," a pharmaceutical corporation represented by Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) puts together a team of mercenaries led by Zora Bennett (Johansson) to go to Ile Saint-Hubert in order to extract some precious dinosaur blood that may lead to new life-saving medicines worth big bucks. Surmising that the expedition is going to need a dinosaur expert, they seek out the services of Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), a paleontologist who is discovering that the public's interest in dinosaurs is waning as the creatures are beginning to die out across the Earth due to prolonged exposure to a too-unfriendly climate. At one point during the team's adventure while stranded on Saint-Hubert, Loomis reveals that in his younger years he studied under Dr. Alan Grant, played in "Jurassic Park," "Jurassic Park III," and "Jurassic World Dominion" by Sam Neill.
Other than the existence of InGen and a world full of dinosaurs attempting to cohabitate with humans, this mention of Grant, small though it may be, is the biggest direct connection that "Rebirth" makes to the other "Jurassic" films. It's a clever choice on Koepp's part, given that this little bit of backstory instantly endears Loomis to the audience even more, giving us an indication that when it comes to the study of dinos, this guy is trustworthy. It also makes for an implied reference to "Jurassic Park III," specifically to the character of Billy Brennan (Alessandro Nivola). In that film, Brennan was a student and friend of Grant's, and his belief in paleontology went so far as to try and abduct a Velociraptor egg in order to hopefully sell it for funding. Billy eventually learned the error of his ways, and his storyline seems to echo a little in how Loomis attempts to plunder the nest of a pterosaur, Quetzalcoatlus, in order to extract some of an egg's DNA. Needless to say, Loomis' actions, however well-intended, draw the ire of Ms. Quetzal. Those paleontologists are always getting themselves in trouble!
Could the mention of Grant mean the return of legacy characters in a future film?
To be clear, the Alan Grant name-drop in "Rebirth" only functions in the ways detailed above, and is absolutely not there as some sort of tease for a future movie or appearance. It does raise the question whether something with Grant and the other legacy characters in the "Jurassic" franchise might happen down the road, though, especially because "Rebirth" is, refreshingly, a one-shot film; it's happy to be a self-contained "Jurassic" adventure in the tradition of "Jurassic Park III" or even "Jurassic World." In this way, the "Rebirth" part of the title feels a little like a misnomer, for while it's obvious that it has a meta connotation of a restart of the series after its assumed finale in "Dominion," it doesn't really explain what the future might hold for the franchise, if anything.
There are several characters who survive the events of "Rebirth," so it's possible that one or many of them might make a return appearance in a future "Jurassic" movie, yet there are no dangling plotlines or setups that make a return feel necessary. On the flip side, the last time we saw Dr. Grant, he'd rekindled his romance with Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and the couple were about to testify before Congress about the shenanigans surrounding the Biosyn corporation. Might Dr. Grant wish to catch up with Dr. Loomis, his old student, in a manner similar to how Grant visited Ellie in "Jurassic Park III?" Or will the paleontologists find themselves embarking on a new adventure together, perhaps with some new faces joining them? As we understand from Dr. Malcolm's chaos theory, whatever could happen might likely happen, so all we need do is wait and see.
"Jurassic World Rebirth" is in theaters now.