Alan Hale Jr.'s Last Ever Western Role Was In A Forgotten 1984 Movie Streaming On Prime Video

For multiple generations of TV viewers, Alan Hale Jr. will forever be The Skipper. His career was largely defined by playing Captain Jonas Grumby on "Gilligan's Island" for three seasons. But that beloved CBS sitcom was just a blip in Hale Jr.'s wider filmography. Sure, he returned to the role of the Skipper in the two "Gilligan's Island" animated series and the three sequel movies, but his time on the isle was still nothing compared to the time he spent in, say, the Old West.

Both prior to and after his time on "Gilligan's Island," Hale Jr. was a remarkably prolific character actor who appeared in a dizzying array of films and TV shows. While he dabbled in science fiction every now and then — such as the time the Skipper actor appeared in a 1949 sci-fi movie with a wild premise — the genre that provided him with the most work was by far the Western. Hale Jr. appeared in pretty much every classic Western TV show of the 1950s and '60s, and even showed up in multiple big screen Oaters.

His final TV Western role (unless you count a 1979 episode of "ABC Weekend Special") was in a 1972 episode of "Gunsmoke," a show which, fittingly, shot at the same studio which had hosted "Gilligan's Island" five years earlier. But that wasn't the last time Hale Jr. ventured into the Old West. That came with the 1984 film "The Red Fury," in which he had a small role as the physician of a small town. The little-known Western wasn't exactly a grandiose send-off for Hale Jr., as it was basically forgotten before it had even debuted. But it was a heartwarming little tale in its own way, and is at least still available to stream on Prime Video today.