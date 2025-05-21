Why We Never Got Another Gilligan's Island Movie After The Harlem Globetrotters

When "Gilligan's Island" went off the air in 1967, it had just barely reached the benchmark required to put the show into syndication. Sherwood Schwartz's series was popular during its three-season run, but it remained solidly in the American consciousness thanks to endless reruns. Multiple generations grew up watching the show, and it always seemed to draw big numbers. Interest remained high enough that, by 1978, NBC produced a follow-up TV movie titled "Rescue from Gilligan's Island." The film saw the seven stranded castaways finally returned to the mainland, only to find that life wasn't so rosy. In an ironic twist, a freak storm deposited them back on the exact same island in the end.

That film was successful enough to warrant a 1979 sequel titled "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," which was actually a backdoor pilot. The movie also saw the castaways getting rescued but coming to the conclusion that, like Sisyphus, they wanted to make their rock "their thing." Hence, the castaways deliberately moved back to the island and, with the funding of Mr. Howell (Jim Backus), built a well-advertised beach resort. The third and final "Gilligan's Island" film, 1981's "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island," was rather notorious for how silly it was. In it, the titular basketball team crash-landed at the above-mentioned resort and were coerced by an evil business plunderer to play basketball against his team of robots (!).

One might think that, after a few years, one would be able to reboot "Gilligan's Island" either on TV or on the big screen. The TV movies weren't great, but reruns were still popular. Plus, by the late 1980s, '60s nostalgia was riding high, so a film feels like it would be logical. Speaking with Woman's World, Sherwood Schwartz's son, Lloyd J. Schwartz, explained the long saga of why there hasn't been another "Gilligan's Island" movie yet. More than anything, he chalked it up to blustering studio heads who don't "get" the property.