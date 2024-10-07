Sherwood Schwartz Wanted Michael Cera & Beyonce To Play These Gilligan's Island Characters

Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" was a pop-cultural powerhouse, attracting a mass audience larger than any of the CBS executives expected. While many critics and audience members criticized the show for being silly, unrealistic, and simplistic, it nonetheless lasted for three hit seasons, and was put into eternal syndication, staying alive in reruns for decades. What's more, the series warranted numerous TV movie sequels and spinoffs, including a 1981 TV movie wherein Gilligan (Bob Denver) and the other castaways met the Harlem Globetrotters — called, helpfully, "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" — and an animated series wherein the castaways became stranded on a distant planet (!). Yes, "Gilligan's Planet" is a thing.

The spinoffs retained all the original cast members, with the exception of Tina Louise, whose character, Ginger, was played by various other actors. Curiously, the Globetrotters movie was the last time an original "Gilligan's Island" project graced the screen. One might think that the nostalgia-hungry media landscape would have exploited the "Gilligan's Island" I.P. by now. The project would immediately gain attention, and some readers might already be recasting the seven stranded castaways in their heads. Which hot comedic actors could play Gilligan in the year 2024?

After all, there have been feature films of "The Munsters," "The Addams Family," "The Brady Bunch," "The Honeymooners," "The Beverly Hillbillies," and even "Car 54, Where Are You?" Why hasn't one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, "Gilligan's Island" been subject to the feature film or reboot treatment?

It seems that various "Gilligan's" film projects have been pitched over the years, including a 2009 film that was to be overseen by Schwartz himself. This film was to star Michael Cera as Gilligan and Beyoncé as Ginger. Sadly, that project never got off the ground. It was covered in a 2009 article for the website TV Series Finale.