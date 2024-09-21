An Unmade Gilligan's Island Movie With Josh Gad Landed Warner Bros. In Legal Hot Water

Sherwood Schwartz's "Gilligan's Island" was something of a cultural fulcrum for multiple generations. It was panned by critics when it first aired in 1964, but it was also a massive success, raking in money for CBS, hand over fist. Thanks to a plum syndication deal, reruns of the series stayed on the air for decades after its cancelation in 1967, allowing kids of the '70s, '80s, and '90s to grow up watching it.

Over the years, "Gilligan's Island" also enjoyed multiple TV movie sequels and a few animated spinoffs, seeing as the series never quite left the public consciousness. One might have seen "Rescue from Gilligan's Island" in 1978, "The Castaways of Gilligan's Island" in 1979, or "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" in 1981. Saturday morning kiddos may have also caught Filmation's "The New Adventures of Gilligan" in 1974, or the bonkers 1982 spinoff "Gilligan's Planet."

It's curious, however, that no one has ever succeeded in making a proper reboot of the series. The premise is so simple, and the title so well known, that surely a cynical Hollywood producer would have made an updated version of "Gilligan's Island" by now. There have been a few efforts over the years to restart "Gilligan's," but they all fell through. Sometime in the late 1990s, rumors of a "Gilligan's" movie circulated, with Jamie Kennedy assumed to play Gilligan. In what would have been a bonkers bit of casting, Donald Trump was on the wish list to play Thurston Howell III.

In 2013, Warner Bros. announced that they were going to take another crack at a "Gilligan's Island" movie, this time as a starring vehicle for Josh Gad. Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez would write, and Gad would presumably have played Gilligan. When that project was announced, however, Warner Bros. was immediately sued by a screenwriter named Travis Dunson who claimed the details of the new project were very, very similar to a 1999 script he wrote called "Gilligan's Island: 7 Stranded Castaways from the Hood."