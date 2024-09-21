An Unmade Gilligan's Island Movie With Josh Gad Landed Warner Bros. In Legal Hot Water
Sherwood Schwartz's "Gilligan's Island" was something of a cultural fulcrum for multiple generations. It was panned by critics when it first aired in 1964, but it was also a massive success, raking in money for CBS, hand over fist. Thanks to a plum syndication deal, reruns of the series stayed on the air for decades after its cancelation in 1967, allowing kids of the '70s, '80s, and '90s to grow up watching it.
Over the years, "Gilligan's Island" also enjoyed multiple TV movie sequels and a few animated spinoffs, seeing as the series never quite left the public consciousness. One might have seen "Rescue from Gilligan's Island" in 1978, "The Castaways of Gilligan's Island" in 1979, or "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" in 1981. Saturday morning kiddos may have also caught Filmation's "The New Adventures of Gilligan" in 1974, or the bonkers 1982 spinoff "Gilligan's Planet."
It's curious, however, that no one has ever succeeded in making a proper reboot of the series. The premise is so simple, and the title so well known, that surely a cynical Hollywood producer would have made an updated version of "Gilligan's Island" by now. There have been a few efforts over the years to restart "Gilligan's," but they all fell through. Sometime in the late 1990s, rumors of a "Gilligan's" movie circulated, with Jamie Kennedy assumed to play Gilligan. In what would have been a bonkers bit of casting, Donald Trump was on the wish list to play Thurston Howell III.
In 2013, Warner Bros. announced that they were going to take another crack at a "Gilligan's Island" movie, this time as a starring vehicle for Josh Gad. Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez would write, and Gad would presumably have played Gilligan. When that project was announced, however, Warner Bros. was immediately sued by a screenwriter named Travis Dunson who claimed the details of the new project were very, very similar to a 1999 script he wrote called "Gilligan's Island: 7 Stranded Castaways from the Hood."
'Gilligan's Island: 7 Stranded Castaways from the Hood
Dunson's case was reasonable, as it was detailed in a report in the Hollywood Reporter. It seems that Dunson's agent, in 2008, shopped the "7 Stranded Castaways from the Hood" idea to Warner Bros., and that an exec working there — specifically, Warner Music SVP Doug Frank — said he loved it. That's evidence that Warner Bros. was not only aware of Dunson's script, but that they were familiar with its contents. The script was also registered at the copyright office and at the WGA. The actual plot similarities between "7 Stranded" and the Gad project, sadly, were not released to the public. Dunson merely said that a synopsis on the Warner Bros. website, along with "internet research" led him to find striking derivations. Dunson caught wind of the project in 2011, and that the studio was aiming for a 2012 release date. The timing was a little suspicious.
The 16-page filing, as reported by Deadline in 2014, contained the following statement:
"Plaintiff immediately reviewed the content of the Warner Bros. website and determined that the film that had been produced was substantially similar, if not identical, to his copyright-protected Screenplay with regard to aspects of the expression that are protectable by copyright."
Warner Bros. did make a statement in their defense, saying that Dunson's project never moved forward, and there was nothing to sue over. That left them to develop whatever they want. More significantly, they pointed out that Dunson never had authorization to adapt "Gilligan's Island" in the first place, calling legal ownership of Dunson's screenplay into question. One might note that Warner Bros. never said that their Josh Gad project was actually dissimilar from Dunson's script.
Was it the same project?
As mentioned, the timing is a little suspicious. Dunson submitted his script to Warner Bros. in 2008 and received receipt of its having been read. Then, only a few years later, a very similar "Gilligan's Island" project appears at the same studio? Dunson didn't like that. Of course, since "Gilligan's Island" remains so popular, there's no proof that Warner Bros. wasn't already working on its own "Gilligan's" project at the same time. At the very least, Warner Bros. could easily claim such a thing in their defense.
Dunson's official complaint can be read online. He ultimately sought that Warner's project be shut down, feeling that it was infringing on his creative efforts.
The outcome of the case, or if it even went to trial, are unclear. It's possible Warner Bros. dismissed Dunson, claiming he had no case, and the matter vanished. Of course, as we now know, Josh Gad never made a "Gilligan's Island" movie, and no such project seems to have been started again in the decade since the case. It's possible Warner Bros. couldn't make their "Gilligan's" film work, but regardless, Dunson got his way.
The most unfortunate thing about the secrecy surrounding the case was that we never got to know the premise of "Gilligan's Island: 7 Stranded Castaways from the Hood." The title is certainly tantalizing, and only inflames the imagination.
As of 2024, no further "Gilligan's" projects have officially come to light. It seems now may be the time to assemble your pitch packets, aspiring screenwriters, and start knocking on Warner Bros. door. Just make sure they can't steal your ideas.