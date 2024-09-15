5 Different Actresses Replaced Tina Louise As Ginger After Gilligan's Island

After Sherwood Schwartz's hit sitcom "Gilligan's Island" wrapped in 1967, actress Tina Louise, who played the glamorous movie star Ginger Grant, was finished. While most of Louise's co-stars would return for "Gilligan's Island" TV movies and spinoffs, she would stay away from the franchise, pursuing other film and TV projects as her whims dictated. Louise's refusal to make more "Gilligan's Island" after 1967 led to persistent rumors that she hated the show and didn't enjoy her time on it. While Louise might have been a little cold to her co-stars, she has revealed that she never resented them for any reason, and actually very much enjoyed her time on "Gilligan's Island."

After "Gilligan's Island," Louise starred in several high-profile films, including the Matt Helm spy spoof "The Wrecking Crew," the sci-fi horror film "The Stepford Wives," and the made-for-TV sequel "Look What's Happened to Rosemary's Baby." Her most recent performance came in 2019 in a film called "Tapestry." Louise, now 90, is the only surviving member of the "Gilligan's Island" cast.

Because she was doing so well for herself, Louise repeatedly refused to return for many extensions of "Gilligan's Island." Louise didn't appear on the animated show "The New Adventures of Gilligan" (1974) or the animated sci-fi spinoff "Gilligan's Planet" (1982). She also wasn't in the movies "Rescue from Gilligan's Island" (1978), "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island" (1979), or "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" (1981). Her character Ginger, however, was present for all of these spinoffs; it would be hard to explain why Ginger was able to escape from the island while her co-stars all remained stranded.

This means that multiple actresses had to step in for Louise, including, in at least one case, her old co-star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann.