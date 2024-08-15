Did Two Gilligan's Island Stars Hate Each Other? The Behind-The-Scenes Drama Explained

Most audiences, I feel, would describe Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" as an ensemble piece. All of the seven castaways were important to the overall comedic dynamic, and no single star was any more important than the other. Well, apart from Bob Denver, the title character, who might have been the central figure of the ensemble. When the show first began, actor Jim Backus — the millionaire Thurston Howell, III — might have been the most recognizable star on the cast, but he fell in with the ensemble easily. He was a professional.

Despite the ensemble nature of the show, however, there was an issue over its credits. Tina Louise, who played the movie star Ginger Grant, insisted that her name be listed last in the credits, feeling that she was to be one of the show's biggest draws. For the first season, the opening credits of "Gilligan's Island" listed Dawn Wells and Russell Johnson as "And the rest" as to not violate Louise's contract. It wasn't until Denver pulled rank and threatened to put his own credit after Louise's that the showrunners added the "The Professor and Mary Ann" to the show's famous theme song.

It's hard to say if the credits kerfuffle effected the working relationship of Denver and Louise, but rumors have been swirling for decades that the two hated each other on set and studiously avoided socialization when the cameras stopped rolling. The website MeTV uncovered a 1965 issue of TV Guide which implied that shooting "Gilligan's Island" was strained for the cast, mostly because of the bad blood that had seemingly formed between the bumbling First Mate and the glamorous Hollywood child.