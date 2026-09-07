Who Plays Kerry Kane On Lanterns

"Lanterns" takes the Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) out of the space opera that the comic source material operates in. After all, that approach failed, hard, last time it was brought to live-action in Ryan Reynolds' career-changing 2011 film "Green Lantern."

Nope, Hal and John aren't on planet Oa, but in Rushville, Nebraska, investigating a murder. While extraterrestrials (like the evil Manhunters) converge on the town, they're in human disguises. But, honestly, this approach to a Green Lantern isn't as unusual as it first looks. "Lanterns" is a two-hander TV cop drama that evokes "True Detective," yet it draws easy comparisons to "Hard-Traveling Heroes." For those not familiar, Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams' 1970s comic book classic follows Green Lantern and Green Arrow as they drive across the U.S. together in a series of social justice-themed stories.

Hal and John's third wheel on "Lanterns" is Sheriff Kerry Kane, an original creation for the series. (Although, since she comes from Gotham City, she might be a relative of the Kanes, Bruce Wayne's maternal side of the family.) Kerry is played by Kelly Macdonald — and if you're familiar with the actor's Scottish ancestry and past roles, the image of her in Sheriff Kane's cowboy hat might be harder to buy than rings that create glowing green magic.

Born in Glasgow, Macdonald broke out as an actor thanks to her turn in Danny Boyle's "Trainspotting," a film about young people with heroin addictions living in Edinburgh. Macdonald played Diane Coulston, the love interest to lead Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor). Macdonald reprised the role of Diane for Boyle's 2017 sequel "T2: Trainspotting," but her acting career was far from silent in that time in between.