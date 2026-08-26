Lanterns Features A Connection To An Oscar-Winning Western You Probably Haven't Noticed
The new DC Universe is in the midst of its next chapter, with "Lanterns" off and running on HBO Max. The live-action "Green Lantern" series is not what many people might have expected when it was announced, as "Lanterns" is more like "True Detective" meets "Watchmen," rather than a spacebound adventure. But that has allowed for a subversion of expectations, with a Western vibe. Speaking of Westerns, the show features a connection to an Oscar-winning classic in the genre that many viewers may have missed.
The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Kelly Macdonald also stars as Sheriff Kerry Kane, with Garret Dillahunt on board as Will Macon.
This is not the first time that Macdonald and Dillahunt have crossed paths on screen. The two previously starred alongside one another in 2007's "No Country for Old Men." Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, it's oft-considered one of the best Coen Brothers movies, if not the very best. The Western thriller based on Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name was a tremendous success in its day. In the years since its release, its legacy as one of the best movies of the millennium has been pretty firmly cemented.
It was voted the best Western of the 21st century, in addition to winning Best Picture at the Oscars. Not to mention going on to become a smash hit at the box office. It's the kind of movie any actor would be very proud to be associated with. Macdonald and Dillahunt had their parts to play in making this movie something truly special.
Kelly Macdonald and Garret Dillahunt were in No Country for Old Men as well
For those who haven't seen it or perhaps need a refresher, "No Country for Old Men" centers on Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who finds a massive case full of cash in the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong. Though he knows better, he tackles the cash and winds up being hunted by a merciless killer named Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) who picks up his trail. Meanwhile, Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), an aging lawman who is contending with a changing world, is also seeking Llewelyn in an attempt to keep him safe.
Kelly Macdonald played Carla Jean Moss, Llewelyn's wife. Garret Dillahunt as Wendell, one of the Sheriff's deputies. What's interesting is that, this time around, Macdonald is playing a Sheriff in "Lanterns," while Dillahunt's Macon is heading up a militia preparing for an alien invasion. Not for nothing, but "Lanterns" episode 2 also revealed that Kerry Kane has a small connection to Batman.
No matter how different these two projects are, there are some similarities in the gritty, Western style they're leaning on, as well as sharing some common cast members. This is also shaping up to be an important show for DC Studios, as "Lanterns" is providing some clarity to the DC Universe timeline, in addition to introducing some very important heroes to the universe.
Whether or not it's a one-and-done remains to be seen. Showrunner Chris Mundy has at least one condition to make a Season 2, if HBO Max and/or DC Studios chooses to pursue that down the line. It seems unlikely that Macdonald or Dillahunt would reprise their roles but who knows?
"Lanterns" is streaming now on HBO Max.