Lanterns Episode 1 Provides Some Clarity About The DC Universe Timeline

The first chapter of the DC Universe, "Gods and Monsters" only got started in earnest with 2025's "Superman." But each new project sheds more light on the DC Universe timeline, and now "Lanterns" has given us an insight into the Green Lantern Corps' history on Earth. The opening scene is set in 1996 and confirms that humanity only recently learned about the existence of Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler). That means Green Lanterns have been known to humans for a lot longer than the Man of Steel, and helps to clarify how Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner fits into the timeline.

"Lanterns" begins with a "60 Minutes" profile of Jordan, officially introducing him to viewers and clarifying details about his past. Meanwhile, a young John Stewart watches the segment with his brothers and we see him become transfixed by this heretofore unknown hero. "10 years ago, no one on Earth was aware we were already under the protection of someone calling himself Green Lantern," says the reporter. "Then, without warning, he made himself known, dramatically stopping a meteor from devastating Victoria Falls. Or at least he made himself partially known. Here now, we bring you the first ever heart to heart with a superhero."

That hero is, of course, Hal Jordan. But it remains unclear how recently he'd revealed himself at the time. What's clear is that in 1986, 10 years prior to this news segment, humankind had no idea that Green Lanterns even existed. Just like in the comics, Jordan then became the first Lantern for the sector of the galaxy in which Earth sits, and at some point prior to the "60 Minutes" report, revealed himself to the world. That means he'd been operating in plain sight for decades before David Corenswet's Superman emerged.