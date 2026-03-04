The Lanterns Trailer Raises A Big Question About A Superman Character – The Comics Have The Answer

At long last, we have a new live-action version of "Green Lantern" to look forward to. For most DC fans, the less said about the 2011 movie, the better. Now, though, DC Studios has released the first trailer for "Lanterns," which goes full "True Detective" in the DC Universe. The live-action show airs on HBO and HBO Max later this year, and it introduces both John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) to the DCU. But the trailer does raise questions about another character within this universe.

Director James Gunn's "Superman" introduced us to Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner last year. He also reprised the role in "Peacemaker" season 2 as part of a giant retcon, but that's another conversation entirely. The point is, he was the first member of the Green Lantern Corps. audiences met in the new DCU. Yet, something in this new trailer raises a big question about him.

At the end of the trailer, John asks Hal if he ever speaks to the other Green Lanterns. "I'm the only human. They're aliens," Hal says in response. However, anyone who's seen "Superman" would probably tell you that Guy is a human. So, what gives? For starters, let's get into what this show is actually about, which offers a jumping-off point for possible answers to this question. The synopsis for "Lanterns" reads as follows: