Ryan Reynolds Says He Owes His Entire Career To An Infamous Superhero Flop

Ryan Reynolds has had an enviable career. Best known as the lead of the "Deadpool" movies, which broke box office records by breaking the Marvel mold, he's one of Hollywood's most in-demand A-list actors. But it hasn't all been smooth sailing. He's had his fair share of misfires, perhaps none bigger than 2011's "Green Lantern," which was a sizable flop for DC and Warner Bros. Be that as it may, Reynolds now says he owes his entire career to that movie.

In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview on the red carpet for his new movie "Mayday," Reynolds was asked whether he would be willing to cameo in "Lanterns," the Green Lantern show currently airing on HBO Max. "I would totally do a cameo in that. I love it," Reynolds said in his initial answer to the question before going a bit deeper. In an unexpected move, the actor shared a surprising amount of love for what is oft-considered one of the worst DC Comics movies ever. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I learned so much making that movie. And I know what you're thinking, you're thinking, 'Oh, learned what not to do.' In part, yes. But also, any time you're making something that large, there are core lessons that come of it. I owe my entire career to that movie. I owe everything to that. Everything about it was a gift that keeps on giving. And I really enjoyed the experience of making it."

The infamous DC Comics adaptation was directed by Martin Campbell, who believes Reynolds could have saved "Green Lantern." But he didn't, and against a hulking $200 million budget, it made just $237 million at the box office, with largely lousy reviews. On paper, it's one worth forgetting.