Ryan Reynolds' Notorious Sci-Fi Flop Is One Of HBO Max's Biggest Streaming Hits

"Lanterns" might be DC's riskiest bet yet, but it's one that seems to be paying off. The HBO Max series is a cross between "True Detective" and "Watchmen," which has so far proved to be a winning formula. The show debuted to excellent reviews, earning a 94% critic score and "certified fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That is probably the only thing that could have revived interest in the infamously-awful 2011 "Green Lantern" movie, which has suddenly risen from the dead to enter HBO Max's top charts.

Ryan Reynolds' "Green Lantern" went down as one of the most notorious missteps in comic book movie history. Reynolds himself has spoken about what caused "Green Lantern" to bomb at the box office, blaming a focus on special effects over story. Indeed, the film barely made more than what it cost to produce back in 2011, bringing in just $237.2 million at the box office on a $200 million budget. What's more, it was eviscerated by critics, who collectively bestowed a 25% Rotten Tomatoes critic score on the film and attacked everything from its writing to the way in which it somehow managed to be both over-stuffed with CGI yet as bland as any superhero movie has ever been.

Ever since, the film has been little more than a punch line. Now, however, as streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol proves, "Green Lantern" is enjoying a "Lanterns"-induced renaissance on HBO Max, where it has currently been in the top movie charts for more than a week.