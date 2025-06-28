Why Reese Witherspoon Left Pixar's Brave

Much can be said about Pixar's reputation after the release of "Toy Story 3." The threequel capped off the animation studio's unprecedented hot streak of critical success from 1995 to 2010, which came to a definitive end thanks to the widely-blasted "Cars 2" a year later. "Brave" was the follow-up to the black sheep of Pixar's filmography at the time, and although it was definitely an improvement, critics and audiences still felt the film fell short of Pixar's previous work ... though that didn't stop it from winning Best Animated Feature at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013.

Much of the lukewarm critical reception to "Brave" can be attributed to the film's production. The movie was originally conceived by co-writer/director Brenda Chapman, who was influenced by fairy tales in the vein of Hans Christian Andersen and the Brothers Grimm. The project, originally titled "The Bear and the Bow," was also inspired by Chapman's relationship with her daughter and was set to be Pixar's first film from a female director (as well as the first with a female lead no less). However, due to creative differences with Disney and Pixar's now-disgraced ex-head honcho John Lasseter, Mark Andrews replaced Chapman as the director (although the two shared directing credits and both were awarded the Oscar). Andrews then proceeded to overhaul much of the story and make numerous other changes to the movie, which included recasting the actor voicing its protagonist, Princess Merida.