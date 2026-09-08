Arnold Schwarzenegger's Classic '80s Fantasy Movie Is Waiting To Be Rediscovered On Netflix

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Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of cinema's most recognizable movie stars. He's also one of those rare talents who own their name so wholly that you can just say "Arnold" and there's a more-than-decent chance the one they call Schwarzenegger comes to mind. His true breakout came with James Cameron's surprise box office hit "The Terminator," but several years before that, he headlined his first true cinematic masterpiece.

Streaming now on Netflix, "Conan the Barbarian" is an '80s classic waiting to be rediscovered. One of the best sword-and-sorcery movies ever made, it remains a touchstone of the genre and a watershed moment in Schwarzenegger's career. Yes, he had smaller parts in movies like "Stay Hungry" and led less-than-great motion pictures like "Hercules in New York," but this was his first true-blue gem as a central movie star. It was when his true potential came into focus.

Directed by John Milius, who later directed the first PG-13 movie ever, "Red Dawn," the movie centers on a young Conan who witnesses his family slaughtered by an evil cult ransacking his village. Raised as a slave, the adult Conan (Schwarzenegger) makes a name for himself in the fighting pits, becoming a fearsome warrior. Once freed, Conan and his companions are enlisted by King Osric (Max von Sydow) to free his daughter from the clutches of the same cult that murdered his family years ago, which is led by the sorcerer Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones).

Not to be confused with Jason Momoa's "Conan the Barbarian" remake, which was a big box office flop, this movie stands as a truly remarkable piece of ambitious filmmaking that has stood the test of time. It's well worth revisiting.