Arnold Schwarzenegger's Classic '80s Fantasy Movie Is Waiting To Be Rediscovered On Netflix
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Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of cinema's most recognizable movie stars. He's also one of those rare talents who own their name so wholly that you can just say "Arnold" and there's a more-than-decent chance the one they call Schwarzenegger comes to mind. His true breakout came with James Cameron's surprise box office hit "The Terminator," but several years before that, he headlined his first true cinematic masterpiece.
Streaming now on Netflix, "Conan the Barbarian" is an '80s classic waiting to be rediscovered. One of the best sword-and-sorcery movies ever made, it remains a touchstone of the genre and a watershed moment in Schwarzenegger's career. Yes, he had smaller parts in movies like "Stay Hungry" and led less-than-great motion pictures like "Hercules in New York," but this was his first true-blue gem as a central movie star. It was when his true potential came into focus.
Directed by John Milius, who later directed the first PG-13 movie ever, "Red Dawn," the movie centers on a young Conan who witnesses his family slaughtered by an evil cult ransacking his village. Raised as a slave, the adult Conan (Schwarzenegger) makes a name for himself in the fighting pits, becoming a fearsome warrior. Once freed, Conan and his companions are enlisted by King Osric (Max von Sydow) to free his daughter from the clutches of the same cult that murdered his family years ago, which is led by the sorcerer Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones).
Not to be confused with Jason Momoa's "Conan the Barbarian" remake, which was a big box office flop, this movie stands as a truly remarkable piece of ambitious filmmaking that has stood the test of time. It's well worth revisiting.
Conan the Barbarian is still one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best movies
Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to become one of the biggest stars of the '80s and '90s. Heck, he got so famous that he was even elected Governor of California in 2003. He made some truly excellent movies in his day, including the original "Predator," which is so great, as well as "True Lies," among others. Everyone may have their own favorite Schwarzenegger movie, but nearly 45 years later, "Conan the Barbarian" is still one of his very best.
Based on the classic character created by Robert E. Howard, John Milius and Schwarzenegger helped to give that pulp hero a true cinematic identity. Whereas many of Schwarzenegger's movies, like "Commando," can feel delightfully straightforward, there's something meditative and entrancing about "Conan." It's not just action for action's sake. There's real meat on these bones, not to mention some pretty spectacular spectacle amidst the backdrop of some truly impressive production design.
Schwarzenegger and his co-stars even suffered some scary injuries filming "Conan." That comes through on screen. Despite being a wildly unrealistic fantasy movie, there's something tangible about it, with a real character at the center of it all. It's not some CGI-filled action fest. It's a movie with something on its mind, made by true craftsmen.
A lot of movies from this era suffer from looking very much of their time and don't play well to modern eyes. "Conan," however, benefits from it, as the perfect movie at the perfect time, with the perfect star at the center of it all.
With King Conan finally in the works, now is the perfect time to revisit the original
In recent years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been far more selective with his acting roles. He hasn't had a meaningful movie role in several years, though he did headline the Netflix series "Fubar." This is to say, gems from his filmography of yesteryear feel a little more special now, given that we're no longer getting a new Schwarzenegger joint every couple of years or so.
"Conan the Barbarian" represented the start of Schwarzenegger working damn near constantly for a 20-year stretch. He naturally took a break when he was Governor, but the movies he has made since getting back in the saddle have largely failed to work the same way his pre-politics movies did. This movie is a blast from the past, a look back at the good old days for a Hollywood icon.
But Schwarzenegger isn't done yet. The actor recently revealed that he's making sequels to three of his classic movies, including "Conan the Barbarian." That includes the long-in-development "King Conan," with Christopher McQuarrie ("Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning") set to direct. This was first teased at the end of the original "Conan" and may finally come to fruition.
Unfortunately, "Conan the Destroyer" is oft-considered one of the worst sequels ever, at least relative to the drop-off in quality between installments. "King Conan" always felt like a way to bring the trilogy home on a high note. Given that this project may finally see the light of day, it truly feels like the perfect time to revisit the original.
You can also grab "Conan the Barbarian" on 4K Ultra HD from Amazon.