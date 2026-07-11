Jason Momoa's Remake Of An Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Was A Big Box Office Flop

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Jason Momoa is one of Hollywood's go-to action stars these days. From his breakout role on "Game of Thrones" to headlining "Aquaman" (which stands as the highest-grossing DC superhero movie ever), he's had an impressive career. But every career has its speed bumps, and his first action movie as a lead didn't go well. Quite the opposite, 2011's "Conan the Barbarian" remake was a major flop.

Recall that director John Milius' 1982 take on "Conan the Barbarian" is considered one of the best sword and sorcery movies ever made. Indeed, his and Arnold Schwarzenegger's depiction of Conan (a character created by author Robert E. Howard in the 1930s) was the definitive version for an entire generation. As such, the remake had a high bar to clear.

Directed by Marcus Nispel, who was coming off the box office success of 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake at the time, "Conan the Barbarian" (2011) follows Conan (Momoa) as he carves a bloody path of revenge. Conan's mortal enemy, Khalar Zym (Stephen Lang), seeks the legendary Mask of Acheron, which will enable him to raise his wife from the dead and achieve immortality. But it will also unleash a malevolent force upon the land, leaving Conan and his companions to stop it.

After the project spent years in development hell, Millennium Films signed a deal to make a new "Conan" movie. But while everyone went into it with admirable ambitions, those ambitions weren't quite realized.

"We wanted to make something new, but embrace the eight decades of different types of Conan fans, and there are a lot of different types of fans out there," Momoa told Den of Geek in 2011. "We're walking a tightrope — you don't want to offend anyone, you want to make it better, make it its own."