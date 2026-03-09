Arnold Schwarzenegger Claims He's Finally Making Sequels To Three Of His Classic Movies

Here's the thing about being one of cinema's greatest living movie stars: It's never over until it's truly over. Arnold Schwarzenegger certainly knows a thing or two about that, having had a significant role in keeping the "Terminator" franchise going over the last decade or so. Now, the former governor of California is claiming that there's plans to move forward with a trio of his most classic movies from his '80s heyday. How likely is any of this to actually happen? Your guess is as good as ours, but the fact that he's already open to talking about it suggests he's feeling awfully bullish.

The news comes courtesy of the Schwarzenegger fan site TheArnoldFans, which reports several quotes from the man himself during this past weekend's Arnold Sports Festival held annually in Columbus, Ohio. According to the actor, he's been told about no less than three projects in development that would bring back several of his most famous properties to the big screen: "Predator," "Commando," and "Conan." Here's what he had to say:

"They did an additional 'Predator,' and the director [Dan Trachtenberg] has been doing a great job of that. Now, he wants me to be in the next 'Predator.' We've talked about it. As a matter of fact, [Twentieth Century] Fox studios has kind of rediscovered Arnold. They've come to me and said, 'We want you to do 'Predator,' we just got a script for you to do 'Commando 2.'"

As if that wasn't remarkable enough on its own, Schwarzenegger went on to drop some serious news regarding a possible "Conan" sequel: "They just hired a fantastic writer/director who did Tom Cruise's last four movies. They just hired him [Christopher McQuarrie] to write and direct King Conan." That's ... a lot, so let's break it all down below.