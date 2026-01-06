Arnold Schwarzenegger And His Conan Co-Stars Suffered Some Scary Injuries While Filming

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Milius is a man of limited talents, but one thing he understands is the savage glory of combat – and, well, surfing, as demonstrated by his terrific third feature "Big Wednesday."

But let's get back to war, because that's where John Milius has always been most comfortable. It's a troubling predilection for an asthmatic who, so he claims, dearly wanted to serve his country in the Vietnam War, only to become a top-tier action screenwriter and an unabashed gun nut (his rewrite of "Dirty Harry," wherein he insisted on Eastwood's character brandishing a Smith & Wesson Model 29 chambered for the .44 Magnum cartridge, earned him a rare firearm as a bonus payment). Milius loves firearms and violence, and he regrets that his faulty lungs would not allow him to be Sgt. Rock; ergo, his movies are feverish, gore-soaked fantasies through which he lives out a chest-beating brutality he will never know firsthand.

The pulp fiction of Robert E. Howard was tailor-made for Milius. The Texas writer pounded out brawny, bloody adventures about broadsword-wielding brutes like Conan the Barbarian and Solomon Kane. They're invigorating reads. Howard's intensity leaps off the page. Like Milius, Howard never saw combat, but he did come to know the lethality of a firearm when he fatally shot himself in the head at the age of 30.

Milius was a member of the 1970s Film Brat collective that included Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, and Martin Scorsese, and, having made three noteworthy features in "Dillinger," "The Wind and the Lion," and "Big Wednesday," seemed on the cusp of a breakout. In 1982, his brilliant adaptation of "Conan the Barbarian" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was a commercial/artistic coming out party, but bringing it together required actual bloodshed from his stars – the kind Milius rarely sacrificed himself.