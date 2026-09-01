Why Ridley Scott Reportedly Blames Paul Mescal For Gladiator 2's Box Office

Just when you thought the fictional showbiz bedlam on Apple TV's "The Studio" was over the top ... For what it's worth, Ridley Scott's rep told Entertainment Weekly that Puck's report is "not true," stating that the director was "excited" to reunite with Paul Mescal on "The Dog Stars," but, "Sadly, Paul's rehearsal schedule for another film prevented him from ultimately doing Ridley's film." Even so, if Scott, off the record, does secretly think that Mescal's turn as Lucius was the element that held his "Gladiator" sequel back from greatness, I'd have to respectfully disagree.

Story-wise, "Gladiator II" has Lucius repeating Maximus' arc from its predecessor, with the character losing his family, being forced to become a gladiator, and seeking revenge against those who wronged him. That's all fine and dandy for a legacy sequel like this, and Scott stages the sword-banging spectacle with his expected technical acumen (even if it does feel like he's operating on autopilot a little). No, the real creative issue with the film is that Scott's too irreverent these days to treat the rousing speeches and scenes of male camaraderie here as sincerely as he did in the first "Gladiator." For sure, the director's clearly way more invested in Denzel Washington's Macrinus, as the formerly enslaved ex-fighter uses Lucius as a pawn to help him gain power, than whatever's happening with the movie's actual lead.

Regardless, "The Dog Stars" has roundly flopped at the box office, so it's no skin off Mescal's nose that he missed out on the film. As for Scott? He's currently hyping a possible reunion with his prized murder-bot David (Michael Fassbender) on a new "Alien" flick, so he's certainly not letting all that "Gladiator" trouble slow him down.