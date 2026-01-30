The Beatles First Look Photos: Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, And Harris Dickinson Become The Fab Four

Start clearing your schedules and planning your pilgrimages to the theaters, because the cinematic event of the decade is about to come together. (See what I did there?) We're currently living through a renaissance of sorts when it comes to musical artists receiving the big screen treatment. The current fad are concert films, of course, with stars like Taylor Swift and BTS (and, up next, Billie Eilish) leading the charge. Meanwhile, more traditional musical biopics have also been making a comeback, between director James Mangold's Bob Dylan-centric "A Complete Unknown" and last year's "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere." All of the above might as well be child's play, however, compared to the uber-popular boy band that practically invented it all in the first place.

This is the Beatles biopic you've been waiting for — or, rather, make that four biopics. Sony Pictures has stirred up plenty of intrigue with its ambitious and unprecedented plan regarding "The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event," as it's officially known. The project involves dedicating a whole movie to each of the quartet, all directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Mendes and all combining to tell the story of the most famous band in history. The twist is that each film will additionally unfold from that member's unique perspective, which means this has all the makings of becoming one of the most fascinating experiments in the years ahead.

Until then, we now have official first-look photos to help tide us over. Four new images revealing its four main leads in action were released this morning, providing our best looks yet at Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon. Check them out above and below!