Gladiator II Cinematographer Is Not Holding Back On Director Ridley Scott: 'It's Really Lazy'

This isn't the first time someone has pointed out Scott's use of multiple cameras. Christopher Plummer once told The Hollywood Reporter that he was able to film his scenes for the reshoots on "All the Money in the World" (replacing the then recently-disgraced Kevin Spacey) in only nine days because "[Scott] only does one or two takes because he covers it so well with cameras." Actors who want to get their day done might love that tactic, but those who want to really go for the best take possible probably feel a little rushed. It's easy to see how people might feel like Scott has started prioritizing quantity over quality, especially when it comes to taking the time for a bit of cinematic artistry.

If you look at Scott's earliest films, like "Blade Runner" or "Alien," lighting plays a major role in creating atmosphere and mood. "Blade Runner" is not only one of Scott's favorite movies and a science-fiction masterpiece, but it's actually sometimes used to teach lighting because it's absolutely beautiful. Even when he was starting to make bigger blockbuster movies like the first "Gladiator" and "Kingdom of Heaven" (which Mathieson also shot), there's a lot of attention paid to individual camera angles and creating a visual aesthetic, whereas his later films can feel a little more rushed. Don't get me wrong, I love Sir Ridley and his filmography, but Mathieson definitely has a bit of a point. Should Scott slow down and make fewer films or continue to sacrifice his old-school keen eye for visuals in the service of getting it all made? As much as I would love to see him go back to his roots a bit, in the end, it's all up to him. And at this point in his career, no one tells Ridley Scott what to do.

"Gladiator II" is currently playing in theaters.