Every Character Taylor Sheridan Plays In His Own TV Shows & Movies, Ranked

If you haven't jumped aboard the Taylor Sheridan train yet, what are you waiting for? Sure, there was a time when it seemed as though the man was producing shows exclusively designed with dads in-mind. But the guy's so prolific he couldn't possibly appeal to exactly the same demographic with every one of his series. And while Sheridan has drawn controversy for the way he writes women (something that several women who star in his shows have pushed back against), the big secret here is that he's a surprisingly sensitive writer when he wants to be. Indeed, every Taylor Sheridan TV show surprises with tender moments and naturalistic relationships that seem designed to catch the uninitiated off-guard.

That being said, the man's choice to insert himself into the action on many of his series is certainly questionable. Starting with the granddaddy of the Sheridan-verse, "Yellowstone," the writer has popped up in several of his shows, and he hasn't always been welcomed by fans. In fact, many blame his "Yellowstone" character, Travis Wheatley, for derailing the series in its controversial fifth season.

At the same time, Sheridan did start out in Hollywood as an actor, landing several prominent roles on well-known shows like "Veronica Mars" and, most notably, "Sons of Anarchy." In fact, he played a recurring role as Charming Police Department Deputy Chief David Hale in the first two seasons of the latter prior to departing to write his celebrated crime thriller "Sicario." In other words, it's not as if he doesn't know what he's doing in front of a camera. So, with all that in mind, we've taken a look at every time Sheridan wrote himself into one of his movies or shows and ranked them.