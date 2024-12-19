Taylor Sheridan's Best Movie Is Finding A New Audience On Paramount+

Before he became the "Yellowstone" universe impresario he is today, Taylor Sheridan was a struggling actor who, after a recurring role on "Sons of Anarchy," decided to turn his attention to writing. It's a good thing he did, too, because he has since built nothing short of an empire for himself with "Yellowstone" and its ever expanding universe, home to a bewildering amount of series which will now include the recently confirmed Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser spin-off.

But since he left acting behind, Sheridan hasn't just managed to take over the small screen. Even before "Yellowstone" launched in 2019, the man was churning out an impressive run of crime drama/thrillers which included such well-respected fare as the Denis Villeneuve-directed "Sicario" and snowy shocking thriller "Wind River." Both films comprised part of what Sheridan called his "American Frontier Trilogy," and there's another film that also belongs to that group: 2016's "Hell or High Water."

This neo-Western crime drama features Chris Pine and Ben Foster as brothers Toby and Tanner Howard who, on the verge of losing their family ranch, turn to bank robbing in order to stay afloat. All the while, they're pursued by Texas Rangers Marcus Hamilton and Alberto Parker (Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham). With Marcus on the verge of retirement, he's not about to let the Howards get away with their final robbery, leading to a tense showdown between the brothers and the rangers.

Though "Hell or High Water" grossed $37.9 million on a $12 million budget and was a big critical success, you don't hear it mentioned as much as "Sicario," which surely has to do with the fact that particular movie is one of Denis Villeneuve's best films. But when you consider that "Hell or High Water" also earned four Oscar nominations and that it currently holds a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than any other Sheridan film, it really should command as much attention as Villeneuve's celebrated collaboration with Sheridan. In lieu of that, the 2016 movie is at least faring well over on the Paramount+ streaming service.