How Landman Star Ali Larter Feels About Taylor Sheridan's Controversial Writing

Taylor Sheridan almost ruined "Yellowstone" season 5 by having his character, Travis Wheatley, at the heart of some controversial moments (though the series had become a dumpster fire long before then, so let's not blame its failures on one specific thing). The most notable example is in the episode in which the rude rancher plays strip poker with super models and hits on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), which can be viewed as yet another example of a Sheridan show objectifying women.

On the flip side, many "Yellowstone" fans believe that Beth — who, for what it's worth, makes Travis look like a fool in the aforementioned episode — shows that he is capable of writing complex women. She's fierce, messy, and willing to kill people, but she is also compassionate and nuanced. Ali Larter's "Landman" character is more easygoing than Beth, but the actor believes that Angela is complex in her own right. As Larter explained to THR:

"I have so many parts of myself that I can put into her. She wants to be flashy in a bikini and be all hot, and then you see her crumbling trying to keep her family together. You see her battling and feeling like she's getting older. Then you see her finding her calling and going to this old folks home and giving these people hope to live and bringing joy into their life. It's very multi-dimensional, and that's why it doesn't bother me."

With "Landman" season 2 on the way, Sheridan will have an opportunity to add more depth to Angela and Ainsley's stories. For now, though, Larter is perfectly happy with her character the way she is, and the actor doesn't see a problem with the showrunner's writing.

"Landman" is now streaming on Paramount+.