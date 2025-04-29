How Landman Star Michelle Randolph Feels About The Backlash Against Ainsley
"Landman" is one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows, with the oil-themed drama breaking viewership records for Paramount+ and earning mostly positive reviews from critics. Sure, there's lots of crime, death, soap opera, and other elements we associate with Sheridan's work, but it's punctuated with a sense of realism thanks to its gritty Texas setting and oil drilling sequences. Despite its strengths, however, the show's women characters have been called into question, with Ali Larter's Angela Norris being criticized for being unrealistic and Demi Moore's Cami Miller not appearing enough in season 1.
The criticisms don't end with those characters either, as some viewers believe Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph), the 17-year-old daughter of protagonist Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), is too sexualized. After all, she parades around her father's house wearing bikinis — sparking the attention of his adult friends — and talks openly to him about inappropriate subjects. These suggestive scenes don't sit well with some folks, but Randolph — who's 27 in real life, in case you're wondering — isn't paying much attention to the backlash. As she told The Hollywood Reporter:
"I'm trying my very, very best to just completely tune it out. It worked, whatever I did, so I'm trying to get in the headspace I was in for the first season. Whatever the audience thinks, that's not something I should pay attention to. It's irrelevant to my process with Ainsley."
While Randolph is aware of the criticisms regarding her character, she isn't letting it affect her performances heading into "Landman" season 2. Not only that, but the actor also loves playing Ainsley.
Michelle Randolph is proud of her Landman character
"Landman" season 1 often features Ainsley as a comic relief character, especially during the scenes where she intentionally stresses out her dad by talking about her love life. She also plays a key role in highlighting Tommy's more caring side, as his job requires him to be a problem solver who must endure torture at the hands of the cartel. The lighthearted and suggestive nature of Ainsley's scenes are divisive, sure, but Michelle Randolph tries to bring depth to the character.
In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Randolph revealed that she spent a year preparing for the role, learning the character's history, working with dialect coaches, and trying to understand how teenagers think. However, Randolph also understands that Ainsley isn't for everyone, no matter how hard she works:
"I want to find the most human version of this character that I can, and I work really hard at doing that. But my job ended when I finished my last day on set, and then I released it. The show went out. I can't tell people how to interpret my character, but at least it's sparking conversation. And I'm really proud of the show that we made."
It remains to be seen how Ainsley will be portrayed on "Landman" season 2, but Randolph appears to be having fun despite the negative feedback from certain portions of the fan base. At the same time, maybe the perception of her will change if Taylor Sheridan writes more meaningful storylines for her moving forward.
"Landman" is currently streaming on Paramount+.