How Landman Star Michelle Randolph Feels About The Backlash Against Ainsley

"Landman" is one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows, with the oil-themed drama breaking viewership records for Paramount+ and earning mostly positive reviews from critics. Sure, there's lots of crime, death, soap opera, and other elements we associate with Sheridan's work, but it's punctuated with a sense of realism thanks to its gritty Texas setting and oil drilling sequences. Despite its strengths, however, the show's women characters have been called into question, with Ali Larter's Angela Norris being criticized for being unrealistic and Demi Moore's Cami Miller not appearing enough in season 1.

The criticisms don't end with those characters either, as some viewers believe Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph), the 17-year-old daughter of protagonist Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), is too sexualized. After all, she parades around her father's house wearing bikinis — sparking the attention of his adult friends — and talks openly to him about inappropriate subjects. These suggestive scenes don't sit well with some folks, but Randolph — who's 27 in real life, in case you're wondering — isn't paying much attention to the backlash. As she told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I'm trying my very, very best to just completely tune it out. It worked, whatever I did, so I'm trying to get in the headspace I was in for the first season. Whatever the audience thinks, that's not something I should pay attention to. It's irrelevant to my process with Ainsley."

While Randolph is aware of the criticisms regarding her character, she isn't letting it affect her performances heading into "Landman" season 2. Not only that, but the actor also loves playing Ainsley.