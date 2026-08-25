Ian McKellen's Underrated 2025 Heist Movie From A Legendary Director Is A Hulu Must-Watch

From the synopsis alone, one would be forgiven for assuming that "The Christophers" is sneakily the best thriller from last year that most mainstream audiences haven't seen. Ian McKellen stars as Julian Sklar, a world-famous painter in the twilight of his career — and his life — who just so happens to be sitting on the most highly-anticipated, incomplete piece of art since George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. Uninterested at best and downright combative at worst about the prospects of actually putting an exclamation mark on his life's work, a series of paintings known as The Christophers, Sklar's stubbornness and failing health motivates his vulture-like son and daughter to come up with the heist of a lifetime: Hire a talented painter/professional forger, have her pose as Julian's assistant, and find and surreptitiously "finish" these paintings to be sold for a fortune following Julian's inevitable death.

Factor in that this is directed by Steven Soderbergh ("Logan Lucky," the "Ocean's" trilogy) and written by Ed Solomon ("No Sudden Move," the "Now You See Me" movies, "Men in Black"), and it would seem like "The Christophers" practically writes itself — but that's hardly the case at all. As with many of Soderbergh's most recent efforts, which some have mistakenly dismissed as "minor" works amidst an all-timer oeuvre, the simplicity of its story belies its ambitious goals. This begins as a heist movie, crescendos as a messy interpersonal drama, and ends as a treatise on the definition of art and how we relate to the artist.

As "The Christophers" makes its streaming debut on Hulu, come for its home run of a premise, stay for its profoundly nuanced perspective on artistry, and prepare to spend weeks turning over this curio in your mind long after the credits roll.