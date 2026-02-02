Ian McKellen May Have Dropped A Massive Magneto Spoiler For Avengers: Doomsday

Thanks to the X-Men themed "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser trailer, audiences have gotten their first look at James Marsden as Cyclops, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and Ian McKellen as Magneto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole. Moviegoers previously got a taste of the X-Men in the MCU films "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "The Marvels," and, of course, "Deadpool & Wolverine," but the next "Avengers" movie will take things even further. A quick glimpse at the official "Doomsday" cast will tell you that the film may bring dozens and dozens of Marvel characters together on screen.

That includes McKellen's Magneto, the magnet field-controlling mutant and a frequent antagonist in Fox's "X-Men" films. It's a role the actor has played in multiple "X-Men" movies to date (including his mid-credits cameo in "The Wolverine"). However, he last reprised the role in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past," so it's been a minute for him.

While appearing on the interview series "Jake's Takes," as hosted by Jake Hamilton, McKellen was asked about several roles in his career, including Magneto. Hamilton and McKellen had a light chuckle over the fact that the latter, a classically trained actor, has made millions of dollars gesturing dramatically as if psychically controlling magnetic fields. His superhero prestidigitation was a subject of mention.

McKellen discussed how much fun he had watching the scene in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand" where Magneto used his superpowers to detach and float the entire Golden Gate Bridge. He then let slip, seemingly by accident, that the character will be destroying the state of New Jersey in "Doomsday."