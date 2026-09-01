Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir's Next Book May Tackle A Hot Button Topic

Author Andy Weir is enjoying a major career bump in the wake of "Project Hail Mary." Based on Weir's novel of the same name, "Project Hail Mary" dominated the box office following its March 2026 debut, and was hailed as one of the best movies of 2026. At the time, Weir made the rounds promoting the latest adaptation of his work and providing his opinions on the state of modern sci-fi books. As such, his next novel will be arguably his most anticipated yet, and it seems he'll be taking the opportunity to tackle another pertinent aspect of modern culture: artificial intelligence.

Aside from his short stories, graphic novels, and web comic, Weir has written three novels. The first was 2011's "The Martian," which four years later was adapted into a Matt Damon-led feature directed by Ridley Scott. Then, there was Weir's book that was intended to launch an entire franchise: 2017's "Artemis." Rather than writing a direct sequel to that novel, however, Weir wrote "Project Hail Mary," which hit shelves in 2021. Now, following the film adaptation's success, he's gearing up to deliver his next story, and it seems artificial intelligence will form a big part of it.

In a 2024 interview, published on the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) site, the writer talked about working on his next book and provided a brief insight as to its subject. "AI plays a significant role in it," he said. "But I'm doing it my way, not writing a story about robots falling in love or anything."