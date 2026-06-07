This Andy Weir Sci-Fi Book Was Supposed To Launch An Entire Franchise

Phil Lord and Chris Miller's "Project Hail Mary" became an unexpected crowd-pleaser this year, thanks to its witty, hope-filled view of the human condition. This Ryan Gosling-starrer does justice to the source material penned by Andy Weir, who adores this adaptation and even has two favorite scenes from the movie. Weir has written a lot of hallmark science fiction, including "The Martian," which Ridley Scott turned into a blockbuster in 2015. Given that "The Martian" started as a series of blog posts that later enjoyed unimaginable popularity, Weir replicated the core formula in his 2017 book, "Artemis." This time, the setting was the moon — or to be exact, the lunar city of Artemis, where porter and part-time smuggler Jazz Bashara embarks on a risky adventure.

During the interview with Maude Garrett for Maude's Book Club, Weir revealed that "Artemis" was supposed to launch a series of spin-off novels that would feature different characters from the book:

"When I wrote 'Artemis', I wanted that to be the start of something. I wanted to write a whole series of books that took place in [the city of] Artemis. Each one would have a different main character. The next one was going to star Rudy [DuBois], [who] would be the main character solving a murder mystery. And it was the best title I had ever come up with...it was called 'Murder on the Moon.' [It] gives you the feel of an Agatha Christie-style novel."

Weir went on to state that the title "Murder on the Moon" was surprisingly never used before (at least at the time, as we do have a 2018 novel and 2025 escape-room game since then). Weir didn't offer any explanation for these unrealized plans, but the lukewarm reception "Artemis" got after publication could've been a decisive factor.