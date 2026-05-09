Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Named His Two Favorite Scenes In The Movie

This article contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."

There's still a lot of 2026 left, but it seems fair to say that "Project Hail Mary" may go down as the surprise of the year. It's not that a movie starring Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") that was directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie") was doomed or anything like that, but the sheer level of success that a non-franchise blockbuster of this scale has achieved is nothing shy of staggering. There's a lot to love about it. Andy Weir, whose book inspired the movie, loves a lot about it.

In an interview with Space.com, Weir discussed some of his favorite scenes from the movie. /Film's Ethan Anderton called "Project Hail Mary" one of the best sci-fi movies ever in his review, so there's naturally a lot to choose from. But what did the guy who literally wrote the book single out? Here's what he had to say:

"It's kind of a tie. The first contact stuff when Ryland and Rocky are trying to interact with each other and create a shared language. And the other one would be the fishing sequence when they have to get a sample from Adrian's atmosphere, that's really pulse-pounding."

Weir's picks are tough to argue against. Rocky and Ryland can't be in the same space, which makes their necessary relationship all the more complicated. Before they can even begin to tackle working together under those circumstances, they have to learn how to communicate. Seeing that come together, truncated though it may be by the time constraints imposed by the medium of film, is pretty compelling.