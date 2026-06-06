5 Sci-Fi Books Every Andy Weir Fan Should Read At Least Once

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Only a lucky few authors end up famous and successful enough to essentially become shorthand for their respective genres. George R.R. Martin is the face of modern fantasy, for better or worse (even if Brandon Sanderson should probably claim that title as a reward for, you know, actually finishing his books). Nobody is having a better time turning their romance drama novels into wildly profitable features than box-office juggernaut Colleen Hoover. And, by the same token, Andy Weir has leveraged two major adaptations of his work in the span of a decade to become the most popular sci-fi writer around — one that even the most casual and mainstream of readers know by name, thanks to "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary."

But as much as Weir may have a chokehold on sci-fi these days, what about the various stories and authors that he's indebted to, in one way or another? Or the ones that capture a similar feeling to his work? For those who love his approach to hard sci-fi with a heavy emphasis on realism, optimistic adventures featuring likable protagonists and a spirited tone, and the general theme of expanding our horizons and overcoming downright cosmic obstacles, these are the books that Weir fans owe it to themselves to check out.