Brandon Sanderson's Stormlight Archive Books Ranked

Utah author Brandon Sanderson is one of the biggest names in fantasy. Some fans may know he's the guy that finished writing Robert Jordan's hefty "Wheel of Time" series and was hired to consult on the canceled show. While his contributions were mostly left behind — to both his chagrin and those of the fans — it gave Sanderson plenty of time to keep building on his own personal literary juggernaut: the Cosmere.

Sanderson's Cosmere is a multi-world, multi-genre leviathan, where every corner of it has rules of magic that work slightly differently, yet it all connects together. Though "Elantris" is his ground zero for publication, some fans instead entered the universe through the "Mistborn" saga, which begins as epic fantasy and evolved into gaslamp fantasy with a probable space opera future. But the crown jewel of this galaxy, its worlds bound together by the shards of the murdered deity Adonalsium, is the "Stormlight Archive."

The "Stormlight Archive" is pure epic fantasy. Set on Roshar, it's populated with a literal army of viewpoint characters and fueled by anime-styled fight scenes where warriors may take to the sky to fend off the threats posed by Odium, a malignant fragment — Shard — of that greater dead god. Yeah, it's a lot to take in, and although we're here today to rank the "Stormlight Archive" by its best for the fun of it, take it from us: just read them in order. As you go, bookmark the terrific, fan-created Coppermind website to refer to any details you might've forgotten from a few hundred pages ago. And as you fall in love with it, feel free to stop by his own publication house and fandom merch site, Dragonsteel. It's a big, big, BIG world over here, but Brandon Sanderson wants us to have fun with it all.