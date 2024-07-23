Every Season Of My Hero Academia Ranked

"My Hero Academia" is one of the biggest anime currently airing, a unique show that is perfect for this superhero-obsessed era, while also acting as a cure for superhero fatigue. That's because the anime, based on Kohei Horikoshi's manga of the same name, takes on a familiar yet fresh approach to the genre.

Essentially "Sky High: The Anime," "My Hero Academia" takes place in a world where 80% of the population has some sort of superpower — some incredibly strong and cool, others mundane and kind of useless. With so many superpowered individuals, being a hero is a government-sanctioned profession you go to school to study for, which is what our protagonist Izuku Midoriya is hoping for when he enrolls in U.A. High School. The show follows the lives of the U.A. students as they learn what it means to be a hero, both in the classroom and in the real world because they get involved in increasingly more dangerous confrontations with a League of Villains that threatens superhuman society.

Before the live-action movie either follows most announced anime adaptations and quietly gets canceled or actually gets released, you should catch up on "My Hero Academia" as it approaches its climactic ending. While you should not skip any part of the story, it's worth preparing yourself for which seasons are full of highs and which ones have a few lulls. As with every TV show, there are some seasons of "My Hero Academia" that are simply better than others, so let's break them down.