Sky High Director Wants To Make A Sequel – And He Wants Marvel's Help [Exclusive]

"Sky High" remains one of the better Disney movies of the 2000s. It is a superhero film that satirizes the genre, telling the story of the son of the two biggest superheroes on the planet and what happens when he enrolls in a high school for superheroes. Yes, it is essentially a live-action version of "My Hero Academia" (which now has its own version in the works), but funnier.

The family-friendly film was ahead of its time, and it had a stacked cast that included — much like "Scott Pilgrim — actors who would become big shortly thereafter, like Mary Elizabeth Winstead and eventual ‎"Succession" actor Nicholas Braun. It's a fun movie with a simple premiere that could easily hold a much larger world we never got to see. Every adult acts like they could have a trilogy of films, and every young hero and villain looks screen-ready for a much larger role.

During an interview about his work on "Kung Fu Panda 4" (check out our chaotic and hilarious interview with the movie's stars, Jack Black and Awkwafina) director Mike Mitchell was enthusiastic to talk about "Sky High," which he directed before he began directing animated projects. When asked if he ever had any plans to make a sequel, Mitchell didn't miss a beat.

"Oh, absolutely. We talk about it all the time," he said. It helps that Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, who created the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, worked as uncredited writers on "Sky High," and according to Mitchell, the trio even has two possible titles ready to go: "Sky Higher," which is hilariously silly and apt, and also "Save U."

That stands for "Save University," Mitchell explained. "We thought maybe all the kids have grown up and they're now teachers, so now they're dealing with the crazy kids that they once were. Because all these terrific kid actors, they're all grown up now. And Kurt Russell's in. He had a blast. So I'm ready to go."