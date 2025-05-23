Why Prime Video Canceled Wheel Of Time After Three Seasons

Prime Video's "Wheel of Time" series is officially over. Even as the show was still basking in the glow of a triumphant third season that was hailed by many as a cinematic achievement worthy of any fantasy story, it has now abruptly (though not unexpectedly) come to a halt.

As for so many other members of the "Wheel of Time" passionate fan base, this is tragic news for this poor writer. It's a production that is near and dear to my heart. Along with being a fan of the original book series, I was invited to visit Jordan Studios in Prague a couple of years back. I saw dozens of the over 300 sets the studio built for the show (many of which are contained in a massive 350,000 square-foot reclaimed Soviet-era trucking facility). I interviewed producers, cast, and crew, saw choreography sequences practiced in real time, and even watched the first two episodes of season 2 right in the warm comfort of the Winespring Inn with popcorn and a fine flagon of Two Rivers ale in hand. (No joke.)

Trust me when I say I've seen the scale, commitment, and love invested in this production. I've watched it grow in popularity even as it scaled its story and managed to adapt an utterly overwhelming amount of source material into a genuinely interesting and compelling (albeit severely truncated) serialized adaptation.

So, what went wrong, then? What is it that tanked this seemingly healthy, popular project that appeared to have a future brighter than the One Power itself? In a word: Money.