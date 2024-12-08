First Wheel Of Time Season 3 Trailer Promises A Darker, Bloodier Epic

The "Wheel of Time" season 3 trailer features a lot of exciting footage for diehard fans to spot. Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) take front and center, along with plenty of flashes of the show's sprawling supporting cast. The first shot starts in the desert as Rand and others (including several of the desert-dwelling Aiel) stare out at a mist-covered city. The scene is foreboding, and its scale speaks to the rising stakes as this massive story moves forward.

Other notable moments include Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney) putting on a crown, Selene (Natasha O'Keefe) stirring up trouble, and the Red-Ajah-but-really-Black-Ajah Aes Sedai Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) sitting on the throne in the white tower. Moraine references having seen "a thousand, thousand futures" (at one point in the books, Rand has a similar experience) where either Rand or she dies. There are also several arid, sandy shots, likely hinting at the show's upcoming storylines in the barren territory called the Aiel Waste. There's plenty of the One Power, too, which is par for the course in Jordan's universe.

The end of the trailer is full of split-second shots, including one of a blood-stained Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) wielding an axe in a night-time setting with fire behind him (again, likely hinting at his upcoming adventures in the Two Rivers). The season is still a ways out, but its first trailer already depicts a story that is more sinister, bloodier, and gnarlier than the show has been up to this point.

Once again, "The Wheel of Time" season 3 premieres March 13, 2025, on Prime Video.