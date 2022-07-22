Is Wheel Of Time Getting A Season 3 At Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of "The Wheel of Time," the sprawling, sweeping fantasy series from author Robert Jordan hit the streamer in November 2021 — and was well-received from fans and critics alike. Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, and others, the story is set in an epic world where only women belonging to a powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai can access magic. Amazon's adaptation of the novels has faithfully captured the splendor and visuals of the fantasy world in Jordan's books while making it relatively accessible for non-fantasy fans. It's one of the streamer's biggest productions to date — and since its premiere, it has become Amazon's most successful original series in history.

The show began filming its second season ahead of its launch — and is also renewed for a third season. It looks like showrunner Rafe Judkins and Amazon are serious about bringing Robert Jordan's epic 14-book saga to the silver screen. As part of the show's panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, an announcement from Judkins confirms that a third season (via Variety) will continue wooing viewers as they dive deeper into "The Wheel of Time" and bring its mythology to life.