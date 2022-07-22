Is Wheel Of Time Getting A Season 3 At Prime Video?
Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of "The Wheel of Time," the sprawling, sweeping fantasy series from author Robert Jordan hit the streamer in November 2021 — and was well-received from fans and critics alike. Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, and others, the story is set in an epic world where only women belonging to a powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai can access magic. Amazon's adaptation of the novels has faithfully captured the splendor and visuals of the fantasy world in Jordan's books while making it relatively accessible for non-fantasy fans. It's one of the streamer's biggest productions to date — and since its premiere, it has become Amazon's most successful original series in history.
The show began filming its second season ahead of its launch — and is also renewed for a third season. It looks like showrunner Rafe Judkins and Amazon are serious about bringing Robert Jordan's epic 14-book saga to the silver screen. As part of the show's panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, an announcement from Judkins confirms that a third season (via Variety) will continue wooing viewers as they dive deeper into "The Wheel of Time" and bring its mythology to life.
Season 3 will be based on The Shadow Rising
"The Wheel Of Time" season 1 ended with Rand Al'Thor (Stradowski) being identified as the Dragon Reborn, Moiraine fighting the Dark One's messenger at the Eye of the World, and the discovery that a final battle between good and evil is yet to come. The finale ended with a cliffhanger of sorts that saw the arrival of ships in an unknown location, with formidable women using the One Power to make a tsunami loom over the shores. We're sure to meet them again because season 2 is coming — and with a third chapter on the way, it looks like the events of "The Shadow Rising," the fourth book in Jordan's fantasy series, will find their way from page to screen.
While there's no release date for season 2 or 3 yet, here's what Judkins has to say about season 3:
"The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."
The Wheel Of Time redefines fantasy
Joining Judkins is Vernon Sanders, the head of global television for Amazon Studios, who echoes the showrunner's sentiments. He believes "The Wheel of Time" is "a show that truly stands out in the genre space."
"Season One resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn't be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more [of] The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide."
"The Wheel of Time" has filled the "Game of Thrones" sized void in our hearts since the hit HBO series culminated in 2019. Amazon's recent approach to the fantasy genre has been exciting — "The Wheel of Time" was only the beginning!
The streamer's biggest project ever — their "Lord of the Rings" prequel, which adapts the heroic legends lived in the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history is reportedly the most expensive television show ever made. It is said to have cost $465 million (although the rights for the project cost $250 million) for one season alone. All I'm going to say is ... it's a good time to be a fantasy fan.