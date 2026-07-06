Andy Weir Has One Valid Complaint About Modern Sci-Fi Books

"The Martian" and "Project: Hail Mary" author Andy Weir was a computer programmer before he found success as a Hollywood-inspiring writer. Given his STEM background, it's not surprising his books prioritize technical detail, but in a way where the possibilities of science inspire you. For Weir, more sci-fi books could take the path of optimism.

In 2018, Weir discussed the trend of science-fiction dystopia novels with Writer's Digest, and argued that this kind of storytelling just doesn't ring true for him.

"The whole young adult market is all these bleak, dismal futures, and I don't get why that happened because, to me, it's clear that the future is almost always better than the past. I mean, at least in the long term. [...] We have our dips and valleys — I'd rather live in 1923 than 1943, especially if I were European — but I would rather live in 2023 than 1923."

Teens fighting against a dystopian government was the default YA story for the 2000s and 2010s. Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games" was a smash hit and other writers tried to ride in its wake. Brad Bird's 2015 sci-fi movie misfire "Tomorrowland" took on this trend directly, arguing we as a people have forgotten how to dream of a better tomorrow and prefer to fantasize about the apocalypse, like a civilization-wide death drive.

Weir is a noted fan of classic "Star Trek" shows, the preeminent utopian American science fiction. "Star Trek" suggests humans will one day be able to free themselves from shackles like greed and bigotry. When Weir is used to watching a future like that, little wonder he can't find his way into the dystopian sci-fi trend.